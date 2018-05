Ukraine - EU Summit Will Take Place In Belgium On July 9

The Ukraine - European Union summit will take place in Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium) on July 9, 2018.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With President @poroshenko preparing for our next EU-Ukraine Summit on 9 July" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli admits that Ukraine's accession to the Customs and Energy Unions of the European Union, as well as to the digital single market might be discussed within the Ukraine - EU Summit in July.