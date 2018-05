President Poroshenko: U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker Will Pay Official Visit To Ukraine On May 14 18:02

Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron Discuss Inclusion Of UN Peacekeeping Mission Deployment In Donbas Into Roadmap Of Minsk Agreements 17:59

Permanent Court Of Arbitration Obliges Russia To Compensate USD 159 Million To PrivatBank's Ex-Board Chairperson Dubilet And 18 Ukrainian Companies For Assets Lost In Crimea 17:52

Ukraine - EU Summit Will Take Place In Belgium On July 9 17:49

Temperature Of +19...+21, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Friday 17:47

Hungary To Provide Zakarpattia Region With 36,600 Doses Of Vaccines For UAH 17 Million 17:44

Cabinet Approves List Of 26 Large Enterprises To Be Privatized In 2018, Including Turboatom, Centrenergo, OPP, SFGCU 17:41

Australia To Allocate USD 50.3 Million For Investigation Into, Support To Families Of Victims Of 2014 Donbas Malaysia Airlines Jetliner Crash 17:37

Eastern GOK Cuts Uranium Ore Production By 20% To 647,300 Tons In 2017 17:34