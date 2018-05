Cabinet Approves List Of 26 Large Enterprises To Be Privatized In 2018, Including Turboatom, Centrenergo, OPP,

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the list of 26 facilities of so-called 'big privatization' to be privatized in 2018.

Respective decision was taken at the Thursday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the explanatory note, privatization of the said facilities will facilitate their modernization and technical reequipment and ensure implementation of the privatization plan for 2018 (UAH 21.3 billion to the state budget).

According to the decision, 18 of the said facilities are run by the State Property Fund (SPF): Ternopiloblenergo energy distribution company, Zaporizhia-based Zaporizhiaoblenergo power distribution company, Kharkivoblenerho energy distribution company, Mykolaivoblenergo power distribution company, Khmelnytskyioblenergo energy distribution company, Kherson combined heat power plant (CHPP), Dniprovska CHPP, Kryvyi Rih CHPP, Severodonetsk CHPP, Azovmash, Kharkiv-based Turboatom plant, Zaporozhye Titanium & Magnesium Combine, Oriana, Aluminum Foil Plant, President Hotel, Centrenergo energy generating company, Odessa Port Plant (OPP) and Sumy-based Sumykhimprom, the largest Ukrainian producer of phosphate fertilizers.

Three facilities are run by the Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine: United Mining and Chemical Company, Kharkiv-based Electrotyazhmash plant state-run enterprise, and State Enterprise Dnipro Scientific and Production complex Electric Locomotives Building.

Two facilities are run by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food: Agrarian Fund public joint-stock company and State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU).

One to-be-privatized enterprise is controlled by the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry - Coal Company Krasnolymanska; one by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine - Kyiv-based Ukragroleasing national joint-stock company; and one is run by the Health Ministry - Indar.

Respective decision was adopted on condition of further three-day update along with the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late March 2018, the State Property Fund (SPF) approved the list of small enterprises to be privatized in 2018.

On January 18, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted new wording of the Law of Ukraine On Privatization Of State-Owned And Municipal Property.