Australia To Allocate USD 50.3 Million For Investigation Into, Support To Families Of Victims Of 2014 Donbas M

The Commonwealth of Australia intends to allocate USD 50.3 million in the coming four years for investigation into and as assistance for the families of those killed in the crash of Malaysia Airlines jetliner downed in Donetsk region on July 17, 2014.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement dated May 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine for European integration Olena Zerkal and Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Edward Hooks discussed possible cooperation in the investigation into the downing of the Malaysia Airlines jetliner in 2014.