Eastern GOK Cuts Uranium Ore Production By 20% To 647,300 Tons In 2017

In 2017, Zhovti Vody-based Eastern ore mining and enrichment plant (Eastern GOK; Dnipropetrovsk region) cut production of uranium ore by 19.9% or 160,400 tons to 647,300 tons year over year.

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine said this in a reply to respective request by Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Zhovti Vody-based Eastern ore mining and enrichment plant (Eastern GOK; Dnipropetrovsk region) cut production of uranium concentrate by 20.2% or 169 tones to 836.1 tons year over year.

In 2011, the Eastern GOK produced 890 tons of the concentrate; 960.2 tons in 2012, 922.3 tons in 2013, 925.7 tons in 2014, 980 tons in 2015, and 1,005.1 tons in 2016.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in compliance with national accounting standards, in 2017, the enterprise cut the net profit by 21.25% or UAH 104.954 million to UAH 388.937 million, having increased net revenues by 20.97% or UAH 562.097 million to UAH 3.243 billion year over year.

The Eastern GOK is the sole Ukrainian and the largest European enterprise engaged in extraction and processing of uranium ore.

The enterprise produces 3.3% of the overall global uranium concentrate.