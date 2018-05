The Odesa regional prosecutor's office has served the director and deputy director of the Viktoria children's camp in Odesa with suspicion of embezzling UAH 120,000 in state funds, abusing their official positions, and deliberately providing false information in official documents.

The press service of the prosecutor's office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

They were served with suspicion under Section 3 of Article 191 and Section 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code (appropriation or embezzlement of property through abuse of official position).

According to the statement, an investigation has established that the two officials embezzled funds from the local budget from January to August 2017 by entering false information into the relevant documents.

According to the results of an audit, more than UAH 120,000 was embezzled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three children were killed in a fire at the Viktoria children's camp in Odesa on September 16, 2017.

The police detained the director of the camp.