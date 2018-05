The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered arrest of Kateryna Lapynska, who is suspected of attacking Dmytro Ivaschenko (Verbych), a veteran of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO).

Investigating Judge Volodymyr Hrebeniuk announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He granted investigators' petition to authorize arrest of the suspect.

The suspect is to be placed under arrest until June 5.

The court decided that 25-year-old Lapynska should be sent to the Kyiv (Lukianivka) remand prison immediately, despite Lapynska's category-1 disability and her repentance for her crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officials detained Lapynska in Kharkiv on May 6 on suspicion of attacking ATO veteran Verbych.

In addition, the prosecutor's office has served Russian citizen Viacheslav Lukichev with suspicion of organizing this crime in absentia.

The police are investigating the attack on the ATO veteran in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv as hooliganism.

Unidentified people attacked the ex-soldier in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv on May 2.

They attacked him with a knife, as a result of which he sustained a stab wound in the back.