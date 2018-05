22 Children Apply For Medical Help In Connection With Worsening Of Health On School Assembly In Novomoskovsk

22 children have applied for medical help in connection with the deterioration of health on the school assemble in Novomoskovsk of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The press service of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the deterioration in the health of children arose during the stay at the school assembly.

Based on the results of the medical examination, 18 children were diagnosed: vegetovascular paroxysm, syncope, mild severity.

Indications for hospitalization of these children were not established.

It is also noted that the educational process in the school was not suspended.

Earlier, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region reported that 16 children were poisoned by an unknown matter on the school assembly in Novomoskovsk.

It is indicated that on Tuesday the police reported a massive deterioration in the well-being of the pupils of the local school No.6 in Novomoskovsk.

During the investigation it was established that from 08:00 a.m. on the territory of the school there was a school assembly dedicated to the Day of Memory and Reconciliation.

During the event 16 children of different age got sick.

At the scene, ambulance doctors provided the children with the necessary medical care.

15 pupils were diagnosed with vegetovascular paroxysm.

Another girl born in 2005 was taken to the hospital.

After rendering assistance, the child was handed over to the parents.

The investigation department of the police on this fact initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 325 (violation of sanitary rules and norms for the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisonings) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, 51 schoolchildren were hospitalized because of poisoning with an unknown matter on the school assembly in Cherkasy.