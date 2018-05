Putin Congratulates Ukrainians On 73rd Anniversary Of Victory In WWII

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated citizens of Ukraine on the 73rd anniversary of victory in World War Two.

This is said in a statement on the official website of the Russian President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Putin congratulated exactly citizens of Ukraine but not President Petro Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko expressed confidence that Ukrainians significantly contributed in the victory over nazism in WWII.