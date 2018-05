Court In Belarus Imprisons LPR Militant For 2 Years

The Mogilev Court of the Republic of Belarus has sentenced a citizen of Belarus / former militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) to two years in prison.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, a court in Kyiv sentenced a Russian citizen / militants of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), nicknamed Thor, to five years in prison.