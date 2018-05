Putin Did Not Mention Ukraine In His Inaugural Speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not mention Ukraine in his inaugural speech.

On Monday, Putin officially entered the Russian presidential post for the fourth time, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

His inaugural speech lasted just over 10 minutes and was mainly devoted to domestic politics.

Putin did not mention Ukraine, but speaking about international politics, he stressed the presence of challenges that Russia must "respond energetically to consistently increase its leadership in those areas where it is traditionally strong."

"We stand for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all states in the interests of peace and stability on our planet. Russia is a strong, active and influential participant in international life. The security and defense capabilities of the country are securely provided, and we will continue to give necessary attention to these issues," he said.

Putin served as President in 2000-2004, then was re-elected for a second term in 2004-2008.

The Russian Constitution prohibits continuance in office of head of state for more than two consecutive terms, so in 2008 he did not participate in elections and 4 years headed the government.

The Russian Constitution was amended about the presidential term of 6 years instead of 4, and in 2012 Putin was elected to this post.

On March 18, 2018, he was again re-elected with record support - 76.69% of the vote (more than 56.4 million voters) with a turnout of 67.54% (73.6 million voters).

The next election of the President of Russia should be held on March 10, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, the Verkhovna Rada declared illegitimate the election of the President of Russia on the territory of Crimea annexed by it.