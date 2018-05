Poroshenko Will Meet With European Council President Tusk In Germany On May 9-10

President Petro Poroshenko will hold a meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk during his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on May 9-10.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 9-10, 2018, President Petro Poroshenko will pay a working visit to Germany. The President of Ukraine plans with meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk within the framework of the visit," the statement says.

President Poroshenko will also take part in the events within the framework of the annual Charlemagne Prize awarding ceremony.

This year the prize will be awarded to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

Poroshenko will also take part in trilateral negotiations with Macron and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko, Merkel and Macron will meet in Aachen (Germany) on May 10.