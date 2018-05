The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has selected a total of 34 commercial banks to provide payments to employees of state-financed organizations and enterprises as well as to pensioners.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the Order of a competitive selection of banks to pay pensions, monetary assistance and salaries to employees of state-financed institutions approved with the Executive Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine 1231 dated September 26, 2001, the Finance Ministry conducted a meeting of a tender commission to pick the authorized banks on May 3, 2018.

In particular, the banks are: Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Ukrsotsbank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Kredobank, UkrSibbank, Idea bank, Credit Agricole bank, Piraeus Bank ICB, Alfa Bank (Ukraine), OTP Bank, Alliance bank, Lviv bank, Industrialbank, MTB Bank, Pivdennyi bank, Poltava-bank, First Ukrainian International Bank, Grant bank, Megabank, Sky Bank, Unex Bank, Commercial Industrial Bank, Universal Bank, Bank Credit Dnepr, Radabank, Vostok bank, Investments and Savings Bank, Concorde bank, Motor-bank, Accordbank, and CrystalBank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in 2016, Accent-bank, Polikombank, Industrialbank, Marfin Bank, Poltava-bank and MetaBank sued the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine demanding cancellation of the Executive Order 662 on selection of banks to provide payments to pensioners and employees of state-financed institutions.