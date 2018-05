SBU Decides To Send Evidence Of Russian Regular Troops' Involvement In 2015 Shelling Of Mariupol To ICJ

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has decided to send evidence of involvement of Russian regular military personnel in the shelling of Mariupol (Donetsk region) on January 24, 2015, to the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The SBU's head Vasyl Hrytsak announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He disclosed intelligence information about involvement of Russian military personnel in the shelling of the Skhidnyi neighborhood of Mariupol.

In particular, according to him, it has been established that the shelling was perpetrated by two missile divisions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Hrytsak also disclosed the names of the Russian military personnel involved in this crime.

He also disclosed intercepted telephone conversations between Russian troops, which confirmed their involvement in the shelling of Mariupol.

According to the telephone conversations, the Russians were ordered to hide the artillery installations that were used to shell the city in Russia after the shelling.

Hrytsak said that seven Russian military servicemen and four Ukrainian militants have been charged in absentia based on the results of the investigation.

All of them have been put on the wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 29 people were killed and 92 injured as a result of the Mariupol shelling on January 24, 2015.