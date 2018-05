Law enforcement officials in Azerbaijan have released Magomed-Amin Saitov, who is suspected of attacking Member of Parliament Mustafa Nayem of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction in downtown Kyiv before fleeing to Azerbaijan, where he was detained.

Lawyer Oleh Ischenko announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, Saitov was released shortly after his detention on May 5.

"He was released because of lack of the relevant documents from the Ukrainian side, although his passport was taken away from him," said the lawyer.

Ischenko confirmed that Saitov was detained at an airport in Baku while he was returning to Ukraine.

"We wanted him to come, but now it will be difficult for him to leave Azerbaijan before the end of the extradition process. Essentially, the Ukrainian security agencies have prevented him from returning," the lawyer said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Azerbaijani law enforcement officers detained Saitov on May 5 at the request of Ukrainian investigators.

Unidentified people attacked Nayem in downtown Kyiv on April 30.

The police have detained three suspects in the attack.

Saitov, who directly hit Nayem, flew to Baku (Azerbaijan).