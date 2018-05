Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In April Up 12.9% To USD 309.91 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine state that the average customs cost of the natural gas imported by Ukraine in April rose by 12.9% or USD 35.34 per thousand cubic meters to USD 309.91 per thousand cubic meters month over month (the USD 274.57 per thousand cubic meters).

The Economy Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In hryvnia equivalent, the average customs cost of the gas rose by 13% or UAH 946.26 per thousand cubic meters to UAH 8,099.76 per thousand cubic meters month over month (then UAH 7,153.50 per thousand cubic meters).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2018, the Economy Ministry reported that the average customs cost of the gas made USD 272.9 (UAH 7,784.1); in February - USD 276.96 (UAH 7,429.55), in March - USD 274.57 (UAH 7,153.5).