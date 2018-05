Retail Prices For A-76/80 Gasoline Stable At UAH 26.27, For A-92 And A-95 Gasoline Types Up 0.03-0.04% To UAH

On May 2-4, the average retail prices for the A-76/80 gasoline remained at the level of UAH 26.27 per liter, for the А-92 gasoline rose by 0.04% from UAH 28.02 to UAH 28.03 per liter, and for the А-95 gasoline rose by 0.03% from UAH 28.96 to UAH 28.97 per liter, the UPECO company has informed Ukrainian News Agency.

Since early 2018, the average retail prices for the A-76/80 gasoline have increased by 4.00% from UAH 25.26 per liter, for A-92 increased by 2.64% from UAH 27.31 per liter, and for A-95 increased by 3.13% from UAH 28.09 per liter.

Retail prices for petroleum products, May 2-4, UAH per liter: