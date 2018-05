Ukraine Pays USD 368 Million To IMF Under stand by Program 16:00

U.S. Embassy Concerned About Anti-Semitic Mottos During Mass Rallies Initiate Lviv And Odesa On May 2 15:56

Rosava Factory Will Continue Operation Despite Closedown Of Rosava PrJSC 15:49

Temperature Of +29...+31, Dry Weather In Kyiv On Saturday 15:45

Kyiv To Organize Marches Of Real Fans From Ukraina Palace And Of Liverpool Fans From Volodymyrska Street At Champions League Final May 26 15:39

4 Of 5 Major Cryptocurrencies Appreciating On Friday 15:34

Bitcoin Appreciates By 5.95% To USD 9,768 On Friday 15:30

International Reserves Up 1.3% To USD 18.4 Billion In April 15:26

Fitch: Some Ukrainian Banks In Need Of Additional Capitalization 15:22