Rosava Factory Will Continue Operation Despite Closedown Of Rosava PrJSC

Bila Tserkva-based Rosava factory (Kyiv region) will continue its operation despite the closedown of the Rosava private joint-stock company.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of Rosava.

According to the report, the restructuring of the enterprise envisages total retention of current jobs, increase in production volumes, additional investments, creation of at least 75-125 additional jobs every year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, the stockholders of Bila Tserkva-based Rosava private joint-stock company (Kyiv region), the largest Ukrainian producer of tires, decided to close down the enterprise.

According to the report, at their general meeting on April 30, the stockholders decided to close down the enterprise.

In compliance with national accounting standards, in 2017, Rosava's loss grew by 73.8% or UAH 304.8 million to UAH 717.8 million, having decreased net revenues 1.7 times or by UAH 626.657 million to UAH 875.272 million year over year.