Kyiv To Organize Marches Of Real Fans From Ukraina Palace And Of Liverpool Fans From Volodymyrska Street At Ch

The Kyiv City State Administration intends to organize marches of the fans of the Real Madrid football club (Madrid, Spain) from the Ukraina Palace and the fans of the Liverpool football club (Liverpool, United Kingdom) from Volodymyrska Street on May 26 before the final of the UEFA Champions League in football.

Mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fans of different clubs will be transported from the arrival points (the Boryspil International Airport and the Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport) to the gathering points, one of which is located near the Ukraina Palace, and the second on Volodymyrska Street near the building of the Taras Shevchenko University.

From there, the fans will start a march to the Olympiyskyi National Sports Complex.

Such measures are taken to minimize conflict situations between fans of clubs and to organize excursion routes around the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Real and Liverpool reached the final of the UEFA Champions League, which will be held in Kyiv on May 26.