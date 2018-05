International Reserves Up 1.3% To USD 18.4 Billion In April

In April, international reserves rose by 1.3% to USD 18.421 billion month over month.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The major source for replenishment of the reserves in April was the acquisition by the central bank of foreign currency in the interbank foreign currency market.

Longstanding oversupply in the interbank foreign currency market allowed the NBU to further buy out surplus of currency in the market to replenish the reserves.

In April, the NBU acquired USD 326.7 million in the interbank foreign currency market.

The Regulator recalls that in the second quarter of 2018, it intends to daily acquire up to USD 10 million in the interbank foreign currency market to raise international reserves.

Besides, the central bank sold USD 24 million in the course of interventions at the best exchange rate.

Therefore, net currency purchase made USD 302.7 million.

Besides, EUR 83.6 million was received from offering of foreign currency-denominated domestic government loan bonds by the Ukrainian Government.

At the same time, in April, the funds from international reserves were mainly channeled into redemption and servicing of the state and state-secured debt in foreign currency.

The payments in April made USD 127.4 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, international reserves rose by 21% to USD 18.8 billion.