Fire Breaks Out At Military Ammunition Depot In Balakleya Of Kharkiv Region

A fire has broken out at a military ammunition depot in Balakleya (Kharkiv region).

The press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of dry grass catching fire, a fire broke out at 01:35 p.m. today, May 3, on the former technical territory of the 65th Arsenal in Balakleya, Kharkiv region, where work involving de-mining and clearing of the remainder of unexploded shells from last year's emergency was taking place," the press service said.

Two fire trucks and an engineering car have been sent to localize the fire.

The personnel involved in the clearing explosive objects from the territory have been evacuated.

Military servicemen and rescuers are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of local residents.

A source within the Ministry of Defense told Ukrainian News Agency that there was no casualty among military servicepersons.

Balakleya's Mayor Ivan Stolbovyi told reporters that residents of the buildings located in the immediate vicinity of the military facility were being evacuated and that the city's residents were withdrawing their children from schools.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out at an ammunition depot in Balakleya at around 03:00 a.m. on March 23, 2017, resulting in detonation of ammunition. The fire was extinguished on March 26.