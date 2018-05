Governmental Committee Approves Privatization Of 75.2% Of Turboatom In 2018 - Source

The governmental committee on economic, financial and legal policy, development of fuel and energy sectors, infrastructure, defense and law enforcement activity has approved privatization of the whole state-owned 75.22-percent stake in Kharkiv-based Turboatom plant, Ukraine's largest producer of turbine equipment, in 2018.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The source added that the decision would have to get an approval of the Ukrainian Government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the governmental committee on economic, financial and legal policy, development of fuel and energy sectors, infrastructure, defense and law enforcement activity has approved the list of 26 large enterprises to be sold (privatized) in 2018.

According to the report, a total of 18 enterprises are run by the SPF: energy distribution companies Ternopiloblenergo, Zaporizhiaoblenergo, Kharkivoblenerho, Mykolaivoblenergo, Khmelnytskyioblenergo; combined heat power plants (CHPPs) - Kherson CHPP, Dniprovska CHPP, Kryvyi Rih CHPP, Severodonetsk CHPP, Azovmash, Turboatom, Zaporozhye Titanium & Magnesium Combine, Oriana, Aluminum Foil Plant, President-Hotel, Centrenergo, Odessa Port Plant (OPP) and Sumykhimprom.

Three enterprises are run by the Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine: United Mining and Chemical Company, Electrotyazhmash and Dniprovskyi Electric Locomotives Building plant.

Two enterprises are run by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food: Agrarian Fund public joint-stock company and the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU).

In late March 2018, the SPF approved the list of small enterprises to be privatized in 2018.

On January 18, the parliament adopted a new version of the law "On Privatization of State and Municipal Property."

The document provides for distribution of properties into two groups: objects of large-scale privatization and objects of small-scale privatization.

Objects of large-scale privatization include state and municipal enterprises and stakes in joint-stock companies in which the state owns more than 50% of the shares and with assets valued at more than UAH 250 million in the previous year.