In the first four months of 2018, the revenue target of the state budget of Ukraine was underachieved by 1.8%.

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first four months of 2018, the overall state budget revenues made UAH 272.448 billion, 5.1 billion less of the expected UAH 277.5 billion.

At that the revenue target of the general fund of the state budget was underachieved by 2.2% or UAH 5.6 billion, while the revenue target of the special fund of the state budget was overfulfilled by 2.2% or UAH 511 million.

In the first four months of 2018, the state budget received UAH 68.388 billion in unified social tax with UAH 18.599 billion in the tax channeled into the budget in April.

In April, the revenue target of the state budget was overfulfilled by 2.2% or UAH 1.67 billion.

State budget revenues in April made UAH 78.9 billion within the expected amount of UAH 77.2 billion.

The revenue target of the general fund of the state budget was exceeded by 4.3% or UAH 3.1 billion, while that of the special fund of the state budget was underachieved by 20.2% or UAH 1.4 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April 2018, the National Bank of Ukraine channeled the first tranche of the profit for 2017 worth UAH 15 billion into the state budget.