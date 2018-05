The stockholders of Bila Tserkva-based Rosava private joint-stock company (Kyiv region), the largest Ukrainian producer of tires, have decided to close down the enterprise.

The enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, at their general meeting on April 30, the stockholders decided to close down the enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with national accounting standards, in 2017, Rosava's loss grew by 73.8% or UAH 304.8 million to UAH 717.8 million, having decreased net revenues 1.7 times or by UAH 626.657 million to UAH 875.272 million year over year.