U.S. Decides To Double Cybersecurity Assistance To Ukraine From USD 5 To USD 10 Million

The United States has decided to double its financial assistance aimed at enhancing Ukraine's cybersecurity from USD 5 to 10 million.

The United States' Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell announced this to reporters after a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We discussed cybersecurity and I am happy to report that the United States is doubling our assistance to Ukraine to strengthen its cybersecurity from USD 5 to USD 10 million," he said.

Mitchell also expressed the United States' support for Poroshenko's efforts to implement the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to extend its open-door policy to Ukraine.