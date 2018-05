The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced issuance of permanent residence permits to foreigners and stateless persons in the form of contactless smart ID cards from June 1.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 321 dated April 25, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the sample and technical description of the form for the permanent residence permits and the procedures for processing, issuing, replacing, withdrawing, invalidating, and annulling them.

The permanent residence permits will be issued in the form of plastic cards with dimensions of 54x85.6 millimeters.

The contactless smart ID cards will contain biometric data and other information about their holders (a digitized facial image and a digitized signature).

The ID cards will be issued for 10 years.

Territorial divisions of the State Migration Service can issue permanent residence permits in booklet form until they are fully provided with the material and technical resources necessary to issue them in the form of contactless smart ID cards.

Old-style permanent residence permits that are issued before June 1, 2018, will remain valid for the entire period for which they are issued.

The adoption of this Cabinet of Ministers resolution will allow new permanent residence permits to be issued in the form of contactless smart ID cards based on data from the Unified State Demographic Register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court ruled in March that Ukrainian citizens cannot refuse to accept ID cards based their religious beliefs.

On March 21, the Cabinet of Ministers prohibited the issuance of Ukrainian passports in the form of a booklet.