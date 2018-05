Flydubai airline (UAE) is considering the possibility of launching a new Lviv - Dubai flight not earlier than 2019.

The vice-president of the company for commercial operations Jeyhun Efendi said this in an interview with the delo.ua online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are also launching a new flight from Krakow (Poland), very close to Lviv. Maybe we will launch a new flight from there, but if this happens, it will not be earlier than 2019," he said.

Besides, the company is also considering launching flights from Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhia.

At the moment the company operates flights from Kyiv to Dubai two times a week at a load of about 98%, from Odesa - four times a week at 75% load.

It is noted that the company has not yet planned to increase the frequency of flights in the existing routes in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Flydubai is a low-cost airline, founded in 2008 by the government with the support of the Emirates, one of the world's largest airlines.

Flydubai is based in Dubai, the airline's air fleet is Boeing 737-800 aircraft.