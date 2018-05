UCAB Estimates Growth Of Prices For Chicken 1.1% To UAH 55.2 Per Kilo And For Beets 36.7% To UAH 9.4 Per Kilo

The Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club association (UCAB) estimates the growth of prices for chicken by 1.1% to UAH 55.2 per kilo and for beets by 36.7% to UAH 9.4 per kilo in April month over month.

UCAB announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In April 2018, compared to the previous month, the cost of chicken meat increased from UAH 54.6 to UAH 55.2 per kilo, beef and pork went up not so significantly - by 30 and 50 kopecks per kilo respectively. In the short term, one should not expect cheaper meat", the statement reads.

It is noted that the reason for the rise in price of chicken meat is the orientation of producers to the export market, which recently demonstrates a steady rise in prices.

Besides, according to the association, in April, prices for other borscht vegetables also increased, in particular cabbage went up by 31.6% to UAH 7.2 per kilo, carrots - by 29.4% to UAH 10 per kilo, potatoes - by 11.8% to UAH 6.8 per kilo.

At the end of April, compared to the end of March, sugar has fallen in price by 1.3% to UAH 14.2 per kilo and buckwheat by 2.9% to UAH 21.8 per kilo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the director general of the Ukrainian Association of Trade Network Suppliers Oleksii Doroshenko said that for the year 2017 the meat basket index increased by 40%.

Doroshenko said that at the end of January a kilo of beef with bone could be bought on average for UAH 117, pork for UAH 110, chicken fillet for UAH 92, boiled sausage for UAH 83, lard for UAH 72, and dressed chicken for UAH 55.