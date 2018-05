The Fitch international rating agency expects Ukraine to receive USD 1.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Agency has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In its baseline scenario, Fitch expects the fourth review to be finalised in 3Q18, leading to the disbursement of the next programme tranche (possibly USD1.9 billion). Completing the next review would facilitate further multilateral financing and likely provide a window for the sovereign to return to international markets (USD2 billion). A fourth Macro-Financial Assistance Programme of EUR1 billion could be approved by the European Union in mid-2018. Fitch does not anticipate further disbursements under the current IMF EFF, as the programme is scheduled to end in early 2019," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Fitch has retained its outlook for the gross domestic product growth in Ukraine in 2018 at 3.2%.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'B-'.