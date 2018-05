UIA To Increase Number Of Flights From Kherson To Kyiv To 3 Per Day

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) decided to increase the number of flights from Kherson to Kyiv to three per day from June 15.

The representative of the Kherson airport announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

It is reported that the sale of tickets for an additional frequency is already open on the UIA website.

An additional flight will be operated with a flight from Kyiv Boryspil Airport at 02:50 p.m. and a flight from Kherson at 12:35 p.m.

The flight takes 1 hour and 15 minutes.

For the flights will be used 48-seat Embraer 145aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kherson airport consists of airfield, air and ground complexes.

The terminal capacity is 400 passengers per hour.

The aerodrome has an artificial runway 2,500 meters long, 42 meters wide, main and auxiliary taxiways, a set of radio engineering facilities (radio navigation) means of flight support.

The strip allows to take aircrafts of the type Boeing-737, Airbus-319/320/321, Tu-154, Tu-134, Yak-42, An-24/26/12/148, as well as helicopters of all types.