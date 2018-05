Ukraine Sends USD 80.7 Million In Regular Charges To IMF

On May 1, 2018, Ukraine sent USD 80.7 million in regular charges to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the National Bank of Ukraine.

The payment was conducted within General Resources Account - Regular Charges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved a credit program for Ukraine worth USD 17.01 billion.

Early in May 2014, the first tranche worth USD 3.19 billion was delivered to Ukraine.

On March 11, 2015, the IMF approved allocation of USD 17.5 billion under the four-year EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program instead of the previous stand-by program.