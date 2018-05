Ukraine Cuts Gas Transit By 9.3% To 27.7 Billion Cubic Meters In 4M

In the first four months of 2018, Ukraine cut gas transit through its gas transport system under the contract with the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom by 9.3% or 2,824.981 million cubic meters to 27,704.995 million cubic meters year over year (then 30,529.976 million cubic meters).

This is said in the latest data provided by the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first four months of 2018, 1,234.876 million cubic meters were transited through Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova.

In April, gas transit rose by 3.7% or 269.490 million cubic meters to 7,611.334 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrtransgaz expects gas transit to fall by 15.6% to 78.9 billion cubic meters in 2018.

In 2017, Ukraine boosted gas transit through its GTS by 13.7% or 11,296.8 million cubic meters to 93,456.9 million cubic meters year over year (then 82,160.1 million cubic meters).