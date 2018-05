Preliminary figures of the National Bank of Ukraine indicate that the deficit of the current account of the balance of payments made USD 763 million in March 2018.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In March, the current account deficit made USD 763 million.

It was formed due to planned payments within the state debt management.

In the year to date, the current account deficit has made USD 603 million (in the first two months of 2017 it was USD 357 million).

In March, export volumes made USD 3.7 billion and fell by 4.1% year over year.

At the same time, services exports continue as against the goods exports.

The growth rates accelerated to 13.3% year over year thanks to an increase in exportation of pipeline transport and IT services.

In the first quarter of 2018, exportation of goods and services rose by 9.3% to USD 13.8 billion year over year.

Goods imports volumes in March made USD 4.4 billion.

In March, net capital inflow on the financial account reached USD 686 million.

Its growth was ensured with private sector transactions.

In March, the volumes of cash foreign currency somewhat rose (by USD 70 million).

On the whole, in the first quarter of 2018, the inflow of funds on the financial account made USD 329 million, almost USD 100 million more year over year.

In March, the consolidated balance of payments was formed with a slight deficit of USD 75 million.

In the first quarter of 2018, its deficit made USD 272 million.

Following insignificant deficit of the consolidated balance of payments as well as the payments related to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans, international reserves slightly fell to USD 18.2 billion as at early April.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the current account deficit made USD 3.8 billion.