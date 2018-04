Avakov Rules Out Reinstate Of Bochkovskyi As SESU Head

Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov rules out reinstate of Serhii Bochkovskyi as head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

He told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"He will not be reinstated, we have no legal and ethical grounds for this," he said.

He recalled that Bochkovskyi for the second year is on the dock and is accused of a number of crimes, in particular in bribery.

He considers the court's decision to reinstate Bochkovskyi no more than an exceptional case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bochkovskyi asks the Cabinet of Ministers to reinstate him as the head of the State Emergency Service.

On April 26, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv declared illegal and canceled the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the dismissal of the head of State Emergency Service Bochkovskyi.

The Ministry of Justice says that it will appeal this decision.