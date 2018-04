8 Kyiv Districts Cut Off From Hot Water Supply Until June 1 Because Of Resigning Of Contracts With Kyivgas

The Kyiv City State Administration states the disconnection of eight districts of Kyiv from hot water supply until June 1 due to the resigning of contracts with the Kyivgas company.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The city united in time these processes - technical regulatory work on the preparation of networks for the winter and the process of renewal of contracts for the supply of gas. For their implementation, district heating networks are forced to temporarily stop the hot water supply scheduled before June 1," reads the statement, referring to the deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev.

He explained that this is due to the conclusion of gas supply contracts for a number of boiler houses in Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, parts of Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

In particular, this is about those houses that can not be connected to CHPP-5, CHP-6 and the Enerhiya plant.

Also, due to the process of concluding agreements for the gas supply of boiler houses, the process of annual hydraulic testing of heating networks was started.

Hydraulic testing is a diagnostic method that is applied annually after the end of the heating season and through August inclusive, in order to identify and repair before the beginning of the next heating season the damaged and worn out sections of the heating systems.

According to the standards, the tests are carried out with the help of water up to +40°C, which is supplied to the heating network with increased pressure.

In connection with this, it is technologically impossible to test the heating network without turning off the hot water.

On December 21, 2017, Kyivenergo signed an agreement with the Kyiv City State Administration on the extension of the lease of municipal heating networks until April 27, 2018.

The Kyiv City State Administration and Kyivenergo signed on September 27, 2001 "Agreement on the implementation of the project for the management and reform of the energy complex in Kyiv" with a validity period until December 31, 2017.

The contract provided for the transfer to the management of Kyivenergo of municipal heating networks, CHPPs, the Enerhiya incinerator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, the Kyiv City Council has prolonged the agreement with the Kyivenergo energy company on management of the combined heat power plants (CHPPs) 5 and 6 until July 31, 2018.