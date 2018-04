The Constitutional Court has declared the Law of Ukraine On All-Ukrainian Referendum unconstitutional.

Judge-rapporteur Vasyl Lemak has posted respective statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News agency reports.

He said that his draft ruling was supported by all Constitutional Court judges at a meeting on April 26.

"The specific law that was declared to be unconstitutional (the law on the all-Ukrainian referendum) is not a problem itself. It has to do with the presence of a number of legal rulings of the Constitutional Court that made laws of that sort impossible," he noted.

The judge considers the said ruling of the Constitutional Court to be extremely important.

In turn, press-service of the Constitutional Court said that the law had been declared unconstitutional for violations during its consideration and adoption as well as against the background of its contents.

The Court decided that the said law totally contradicts the Basic Law of the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2016, the Constitutional Court started considering constitutionality of the Law of Ukraine On All-Ukrainian Referendum.

Respective appeal from 47 members of the Ukrainian Parliament was filed to the Constitutional Court in December 2014.

According to the appeal, by adopting the law on July 6, 2012, the Parliament exceeded its authorities.

Besides the MPs expressed their confidence that the requirements of the Verkhovna Rada Regulations on consideration of the bill at relevant committees were omitted.