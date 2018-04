70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Ready For Limitation Of Democratic Freedoms For Sake Of Order

A total of 70% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group are ready to have democratic freedoms restricted for the sake of regaining of order in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of respective poll.

The poll was conducted among Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and more in the period of April 10-22.

A total of 6,000 respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2017, a total of 67.7% of pollees questioned by the Democratic Initiatives foundation named after Ilko Kucheriv were not ready to suffer a fall in living standards for the sake of reforms in Ukraine.