14.2% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Ready To Back Tymoshenko, 10.9% Hrytsenko And 9.4% Boiko Next Presidenti

A total of 14.2% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group have expressed their readiness to vote for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Yuliya Tymoshenko, 10.9% for Anatolii Hrytsenko, the leader of the Civic Initiative party, and 9.4% for Yurii Boiko, the leader of the Opposition bloc party, next presidential election.

This is said in results of respective poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, incumbent president Petro Poroshenko would be backed by 9.3% while 9.2% would go to singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

15.3% said they were ready to vote for other candidates.

The poll was conducted among Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and more in the period of April 10-22.

A total of 6,000 respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017, a total of 30% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group would vote for today and 23% for Poroshenko in case of the second round of a presidential race.