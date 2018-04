The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has declared illegal the dismissal of the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) Serhii Bochkovskyi.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Bochkovskyi's lawyer, Volodymyr Yenich.

The court satisfied the appeal of the lawyers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, 2015, Bochkovskyi and his deputy Vasyl Stoyetskyi were detained at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on suspicion of corruption.

On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Bochkovskyi as the head of the SESU.