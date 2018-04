Foreign affairs ministers of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) intend to discuss Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the Alliance at their meeting in Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium) scheduled for April 27.

Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the ministers would also discuss possible counteraction to threats from the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has urged the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine to start dialogue with the NATO member countries on acquiring the action plan for membership of the Alliance by Ukraine.

In March, NATO recognized Ukraine's membership aspirations having provided the country with the Aspirant Country status.