NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Calling On Ukraine And Hungary To Speed Up Solving Language Issue

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, calls on Ukraine and Hungary to speed up settlement of the language issue within the Education Law.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Secretary General, Hungary is a valuable member of the Alliance making great contribution to collective security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said Hungary was under considerable international pressure for blocking the Ukraine - NATO commission meetings.