The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv suggests that former president Viktor Yanukovych change his lawyers at the stage of court debates.

This is said in a court statement posted in the Uriadovyi Kurier official governmental newspaper on April 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the former president is summoned for a court hearing at on May 3 and 4 at 10 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv announced that it had accomplished hearing materials and stated court debates in high treason case against Yanukovych.