Kherson Court Orders Arrest Of Agent Of Presidential Candidate Putin At Election In Crimea

The Kherson city court has ordered detention of Elena Odnovol was the agent of Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate at the election in the Russia-annexed Crimea.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from Press Secretary of the Office of prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tetiana Tykhonchyk.

"The Kherson city court has satisfied a motion of the office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and selected detention until June 21, 2018, as a measure of preventive punishment for the person suspected of high treason," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, law enforcers detained the agent of presidential candidate Vladimir Putin in Kherson region.