Ukraine Continues To Receive Gazprom's Gas Only For Transit

Ukraine continues to receive gas from Russian Gazprom only for its transit and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company did not resume gas purchases in Russia.

A representative of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, on April 25, because of the repair work carried out by the Russian side, transit gas to the Sudzha station began to flow through a gas pipeline that has not been used for almost three years.

Previously, the gas pipeline was used to supply gas to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, Naftogaz of Ukraine states that there have been no requests for gas supply from Gazprom company.

The import of gas from Russia was suspended on November 25, 2015.