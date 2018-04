Constitutional Court Finds Unconstitutional Provision Of Criminal Enforcement Service Of Justice Ministry With

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has found unconstitutional the provision of the criminal-enforcement service of the Justice Ministry with functions of investigation.

The Constitutional Court issued the decision on April 24 following a motion of Valeria Lutkovska, former Ombudsperson, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The norm of the law will lose effect on July 24, 2018.

The Constitutional Court obliges the Verkhovna Rada to regulate the norm in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the decision of the Constitutional Court.

The decision of the Constitutional Court cannot be challenged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, 2017, the Justice Ministry obtained the powers of an investigative agency.