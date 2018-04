The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has contacted Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Onyschenko to receive original tapes.

NACB director Artem Sytnik announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will not conceal that detectives are communicating with Onyschenko," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NACB director Artem Sytnik predicts a notification of suspicion in the case on abuses at the Odesa airport.