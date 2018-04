Naftogaz Ups Profit By 48% To UAH 39.3 Billion In 2017

In 2017, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company boosted its net profit by 48% or UAH 12,801.16 million to UAH 39,330.152 million year over year.

This is said in a draft executive order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The figures have been confirmed by Deloitte & Touche that checked the reporting of Naftogaz.

The Ukrainian Government plans to channel 30% of the profit or UAH 11.8 billion into paying dividends for 2017.

A total of 5% or UAH 1,966.508 million is expected to be sent to the reserve fund, 20% (UAH 7,866.030 million) for development of the company and 45% (UAH 17,698.568 million) is to be left undistributed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016, Naftogaz's net profit made UAH 26,528.989 million, and in 2015 its loss was UAH 27,749.272 million.

In 2016, net revenues of the NJSC rose by 43.12% or UAH 48,621.156 million to UAH 161,382.827 million year over year.