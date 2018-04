Kyivpastrans To Raise Public Transport Fares To UAH 8 From July 15

The Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise intends to raise Kyiv public transport fares to UAH 8 from July 15, 2018.

This is said in the financial plan of the municipal enterprise for 2018 approved by the Kyiv City State Administration on April 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result Kyivpastrans plans to obtain UAH 1,117.4 million of revenues from transportation of passengers in 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration has approved the financial plan of the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise for 2018.

According to the financial plan, the losses of the municipal enterprise will make UAH 565,287,800.