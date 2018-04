Antimonopoly Committee Rejects Metinvest's Appeal For Acquisition Of Dniprovskyi Coke And Chemical Plant

The Antimonopoly Committee has rejected an appeal of Metinvest Group for acquisition of the Dniprovskyi Coke and Chemical Plant.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Yurii Ryzhenkov, the director general of Metinvest.

"We have obtained official refusal from the Antimonopoly Committee," he said.

He also noted that Metinvest now intends to again appeal to the Antimonopoly Committee providing new reasoning materials to satisfy the Committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Dniprovskyi Coke and Chemical Plant appointed Yevhen Didus, former director general of the largest naphthalene producer, Metinvest's Inkor & Co (Donetsk region), as its director general to replace Pavlo Rafalskyi.

The Antimonopoly Committee intended to provide its conclusions on acquisition of the plant by Metinvest in the first quarter of 2018.

in December 2014, the Commission on Protection of Competition of the Republic of Serbia allowed the Metinvest B.V. to acquire 94.5536% of shares of the Evraz Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke-Chemical Plant.

In September 2015, Metinvest SEO Yurii Ryzhenkov confirmed the group was looking to acquire a controlling interest in the plant and said they were waiting for the Antimonopoly Committee's decision.

In September 2017, the Evraz Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke-Chemical Plant was renamed into the Dniprovskyi Coke-Chemical Plant.

In 2016, the plant posted a loss of UAH 273.26 million, while in 2015 it posted a profit of UAH 254.5 million, having cut ret revenue by 13.1% (UAH 437.121 million) to UAH 2.889 billion.

In 2016, the plant cut production of 6%-moisture coke by 3.3% to 646,800 tons.

Metinvest group was major customer of the plant's products.